Govt. grants houses to 10 award-winning Tamil writers

November 22, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Chennai

Houses would be provided either in their district of residence or at a place of their choice

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to provide a house under the ‘Dream House Scheme’ ( Kanavuillamthittam) for 10 Tamil scholars and writers, who have been recipients of Sahitya Akademi awards or Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award or from the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai. Houses for them would be provided either in their district of residence or in the place of their choice, an official release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the orders issued, G. Thilakavathi (Sahitya Akademi (SA) award, 2005), Pon. Kothandaraman (Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil (KMKCT) Award, 2011), Su. Venkatesan (SA award, 2011), P. Marudhanayagam (KMKCT award, 2013), Maraimalai Ilakkuvanar (KMKCT award, 2015), R. Kalaikovan (Tholkappiyar award, 2015-16), S. Ramakrishnan (SA award, 2018), K. Rajan (KMKCT award, 2016), R.N. Joe D’Cruz (SA award, 2013) and S. Kalyana Sundaram alias Vannadasan (SA award, 2016) have been selected for the scheme for 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US