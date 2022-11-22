Govt. grants houses to 10 award-winning Tamil writers

November 22, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to provide a house under the ‘Dream House Scheme’ ( Kanavuillamthittam) for 10 Tamil scholars and writers, who have been recipients of Sahitya Akademi awards or Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award or from the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai. Houses for them would be provided either in their district of residence or in the place of their choice, an official release said.

According to the orders issued, G. Thilakavathi (Sahitya Akademi (SA) award, 2005), Pon. Kothandaraman (Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil (KMKCT) Award, 2011), Su. Venkatesan (SA award, 2011), P. Marudhanayagam (KMKCT award, 2013), Maraimalai Ilakkuvanar (KMKCT award, 2015), R. Kalaikovan (Tholkappiyar award, 2015-16), S. Ramakrishnan (SA award, 2018), K. Rajan (KMKCT award, 2016), R.N. Joe D’Cruz (SA award, 2013) and S. Kalyana Sundaram alias Vannadasan (SA award, 2016) have been selected for the scheme for 2022-23.