Govt. gives go-ahead for resumption of agricultural activities

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted the resumption of inter-State and intra-State agriculture-related activities and movement of goods, which were restricted as part of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Farming operations are allowed with safety precautions.

The decision was taken following a communication from the Centre to prevent shortage of rice, pulses, vegetables and fruits.

“The objective is to ensure that there is no shortage and to prevent hoarding,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department.

Incidentally, the movement of agricultural and horticultural goods had figured in the list of exempted activities when the State announced its initial lockdown. However, a subsequent notification, issued in line with the Centre’s lockdown notification, superseded it. This necessitated the latest Government Order, Mr. Bedi explained.

“Organisations procuring agricultural products, godowns, fertiliser shops, farm labourers, companies renting out farm machines and equipment, companies packaging and selling seeds and insecticides, movement of farm vehicles between States are exempted from the lockdown,” he told The Hindu.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Saturday said, “Shops, including rations shops (under PDS and FCI operations) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder and shops for seeds and pesticides and fertilisers” figured in the exempted list.

The order also exempted agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations and mandis operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee, from the lockdown.

Mr. Bedi, who communicated the decision to officials in the districts, said, “Farmers have already expressed non-availability of labourers. To ensure the availability and movement of farm workers, police and village administrative officers will facilitate them without crowding and with restrictions.”

The government also requested District Collectors to organise vegetable sales in local areas to avoid crowding in markets, he said.

Mr. Bedi said on Sunday alone 6,000 tonnes of vegetables arrived at the Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market in 425 trucks and 955 tempos and mini-vans. On Saturday the flow was slow and the market received between 3,000 and 4,000 tonnes of vegetables. “The arrival was doubled because of the efforts taken by the administration and police,” he said.

The G.O. said district authorities should encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.

It amended the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on March 25, which spelt out measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State for 21 days from that day.