Govt. gives ₹10 lakh solatium to the kin of man who immolated himself against eviction

Opposition leaders urge the State govt. to stop the eviction of families from Govindasamy Nagar

Residents of Govindasamy Nagar staging a protest against the demolition of their dwelling units on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The State government announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family of Kanniah, who immolated himself on Sunday opposing the eviction of people from their homes in Govindasamy Nagar in Chennai.

The 58-year-old resident of Elango Street in Govindasamy Nagar resorted to the extreme step in protest against alleged hastened eviction drive. He died of burns in the early hours of Monday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran told the State Assembly that the State government was implementing the order of the Supreme Court while evicting people from their homes in Govindasamy Nagar.

Replying to a call attention motion moved by the Opposition parties in the House, Mr. Ramachandran said a private party had moved the court in which the judgments had all along been against the people on Elango Street in Govindasamy Nagar since 2008.

Dha. Velu (DMK) wanted the government to give one month time for people to vacate before evicting them. AIADMK’s deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam said the people were allotted houses by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and they had been paying all taxes. The area was notified as a slum in 1973 under the Tamil Nadu Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Act, 1971, and since had not been denotified as it was not possible under the Act, he pointed out and urged the Chief Minister to stop the eviction drive.

K. Selvaperunthagai (Congress) pointed out that SASTRA University illegally held lands belonging to the Prison Department while poor people of Govindasamy Nagar were being evicted.

G.K. Mani (PMK) pointed out that a government building in the area had not been demolished but the people’s houses were razed.

J. Mohamed Shanavas (VCK) emphasised on the powers of the State government and the Assembly and pointed out how Tamil Nadu continued to implement 69% reservation even though the Supreme Court had restricted it to 50%.

V.P. Nagaimaali (CPI-M), T. Ramachandran (CPI) and T. Velmurugan spoke against the eviction of people from their homes in Govindasamy Nagar.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)