Govt. forms committee to streamline land exchange

CHENNAI

06 October 2021 00:57 IST

Exchange between government and industries, educational institutions to be simplified

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a five-member Committee to study and suggest recommendations for streamlining the procedures involved in the exchange of lands that would ‘replace’ the relevant Revenue Standing Orders (26A).

The decision is expected to benefit large industries and educational institutions that intend to exchange land parcels with the State government to benefit both parties.

The Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department would be the chairperson of the committee.

Secretaries of Industries and Higher Education Departments, Special Secretary in the Finance Department and the Commissioner of Land Administration are also part of the panel.

"The Committee shall submit its recommendations on revising the procedures for exchange of land within one month of its constitution," the G.O. stated.

During a review of the Revenue Department by the Chief Minister in July this year, the subject was discussed in detail.

The meeting concluded that the existing procedures for exchange of land were to be simplified and streamlined in line with the changing scenario "to create a win-win situation" for the government as well the applicant, especially for large industries or higher educational institutions.

The following month, the Revenue Minister made an announcement on the floor of the Assembly that the government would constitute a committee to simplify existing rules for exchanging lands with large industries and educational institutions.