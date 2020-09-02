Govt. failed to ensure equal access to online classes: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that all students had equal access to the necessary technology and equipment to be able to attend online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Referring to the case of Nithyashree, the daughter of a farmer in Ulundurpet, who reportedly committed suicide following a quarrel with her two sisters over using the only mobile phone available in their house for online classes, Mr. Stalin said her death had proved that online classes were not for everyone.
Access to resources
“Before taking a decision on online classes, the government seems to have not thought about whether everyone has access to the technology and the financial strength to attend these classes,” he said.
The DMK leader alleged that the government was not concerned about whether all students had access to smartphones in order to be able to attend classes, and the potential issues that may arise when, for instance, there are three children in a house — whether all of them have smartphones and internet access, and whether the connection is uninterrupted.
“The government is not bothered about any of these issues. It is because of this attitude of the government that Nithyashree’s life was lost,” he said.
NEET had taken yet another life with the suicide of Harishma of Kabalam village in Alangudi, he said.
“Education should provide equal opportunities to all. Education is not just for getting a degree,” Mr. Stalin added.
