Govt. extends penalty waiver for delayed registration of title deed

In a move to give relief to industries affected by the lockdown, the State government has said that fine payable by them, exceeding ₹10 for delayed registration of Deposit of Title (DOT) deed, stands remitted till March 31 next year.
Official sources in the Registration Department explained that a document can be registered paying the fee within four months from the time it is written. If there is a delay, it can be registered in another four months by paying a penalty. The penalty amount differs.
With the new notification, industries do not have to pay the penalty if it exceeds ₹10. This is valid till the end of this financial year. With the spread of COVID-19, many industry owners are unable to get the DOT deed documents registered. The penalty waiver will benefit them, said the sources.
This is valid for applications from August 1 and applications submitted earlier but is pending with the department.
“The order only says that fine will not be collected and that is the only relaxation. There is no exemption from submission of DOT, which the industries have asked. Even in the order by the Inspector General of Registration given on July 31, there is no clarity,” said P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers' Association.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath