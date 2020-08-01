Govt. extends penalty waiver for delayed registration of title deed

In a move to give relief to industries affected by the lockdown, the State government has said that fine payable by them, exceeding ₹10 for delayed registration of Deposit of Title (DOT) deed, stands remitted till March 31 next year.

Official sources in the Registration Department explained that a document can be registered paying the fee within four months from the time it is written. If there is a delay, it can be registered in another four months by paying a penalty. The penalty amount differs.

With the new notification, industries do not have to pay the penalty if it exceeds ₹10. This is valid till the end of this financial year. With the spread of COVID-19, many industry owners are unable to get the DOT deed documents registered. The penalty waiver will benefit them, said the sources.

This is valid for applications from August 1 and applications submitted earlier but is pending with the department.

“The order only says that fine will not be collected and that is the only relaxation. There is no exemption from submission of DOT, which the industries have asked. Even in the order by the Inspector General of Registration given on July 31, there is no clarity,” said P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers' Association.