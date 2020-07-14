Govt. employees in Madurai protest seeking bus facility

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staging a demonstration seeking bus facilities for the staff, in front of Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday. Photo: R.Ashok

14 July 2020 16:53 IST

Staff have to travel from different parts the district to reach office, says association secretary

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association demanded proper bus facilities for the staff to reach their workplaces.

In a protest outside the Collector's office on Tuesday, district secretary, K. Neethiraja, said the pandemic was a challenging time for all government employees who continued to serve the people. He added the staff travelled from different parts of the district to the offices. They must be provided transportation by the government.

He added that employees who succumbed to COVID-19 must be compensated and all frontline workers, including conservancy workers, must be provided personal protection equipment (PPE) to fight the disease.

The District Secretary said the State government which had frozen Dearness Allowance (DA) until 2021 July must withdraw it.

“The government which has stopped the 15-day encashment of earned leave must permit employees to avail of it as they have no means of taking holidays during this time,” he said.

He added that panchayat assistants, librarians and anganwadi workers who were working on special time-scale based pay must receive regular pay.