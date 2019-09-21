Govt. effects major reshuffle of officers

In a major reshuffle, the State government shifted senior IAS officers and Collectors of some districts on Friday evening.

B. Chandra Mohan has been named Secretary of Energy Department, replacing Md. Nasimuddin, who has been posted as Secretary in Labour and Employment Department.

M. Asia Mariam has been appointed Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency.

Rajendra Kumar has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, a post hitherto held additionally by Hans Raj Verma. Jothi Nirmala has been posted as Inspector-General of Registration.

Ramesh Chand Meena is posted as Member-Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

S. Nagarajan, Madurai Collector who was transferred without a posting, is appointed Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health System Project.

The services of Kakarla Usha have been placed for appointment as Chairperson and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

S. Suresh Kumar was named Director of Minorities Welfare and Anu George is Director of Industries and Commerce.

Mahesan Kasirajan is posted as Secretary in Tamil Development and Information Department, M. Vallalar has been posted as Commissioner of Backward Classes.

K.S. Palanisamy, Collector of Tiruppur, is transferred and posted as Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. K. Vijayakarthikeyan is named Tiruppur Collector.

K. Megraj was named Namakkal Collector.

K. Baskaran has been appointed Commissioner of Municipal Administration.

M.P. Sivanarul and S. Divayadharshini have been named Special Officers for the formation of Tirupattur and Ranipet districts respectively.

Praveen P. Nair is appointed Nagapattinam Collector.

Commissioner of Excise

D. Mohan is posted as Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise. K. Senthil Raj has been posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission. Anne Mary Swarna has been posted as Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board. G. Govindaraj is appointed Registrar of Cooperative Societies. B. Maheswari is named Additional Commissioner of Land Administration and Kranthi Kumar has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes for Erode division.

A.K. Kamal Kishore has been posted as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency in Tiruvarur and I.S. Mercy Ramya has been named the former’s counterpart in Kanniyakumari district. S. Natarajan has been posted as Additional Secretary in Environment and Forests Department.

B. Priyanka, B. Vishnu Chandran and M.S. Prasanth have been posted as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency in Madurai, Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam districts respectively.

Raja Gopal Sunkara and M. Pradeep Kumar have been posted as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency in Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram districts respectively. K.M. Sarayu has been posted Project Officer, Hill Area Development Programme in Udhagamandalam.

Shreya P. Singh and Johny Tom Varghese have been posted as Additional Collector, Tirunelveli and Director for the Welfare of Differently Abled respectively.

A.R. Rahul Nadh would be Deputy Secretary to Government (Protocol), Amar Kushwaha has been posted as Additional Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. S.P. Amrith is posted as Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments in Arulmighu Subramaniya Swami Tirukoil in Tiruchendur. V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments in Arulmighu Dhandayuthapani Swami Tirukoil in Palani.

The Chief Secretary posted 10 young IAS officers, who were earlier posted in Delhi, to various posts across Tamil Nadu.