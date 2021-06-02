Govt. effects major reshuffle of IPS officers

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 23:37 IST

Tirunelveli, Salem and Tiruppur get new Police Commissioners

The State government on Wednesday effected a major shuffle of IPS officers.

N.K. Senthamarai Kannan has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city. Najmul Hoda has been transferred to Salem as Commissioner of Police in place of Santhosh Kumar, who has been transferred and posted as Inspector-General, North Zone. V. Vanitha is the Commissioner of Police in Tiruppur.

Among Inspector General-level officers, Sumit Charan has been posted as IG, Railways, and S. Murugan has been shifted to the Special Task Force, Erode. R. Tamilchandran has been posted as IG, Administration.

P.C. Thenmozhi has been moved from IG, CB-CID, and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Chennai City Police, while Joshi Nirmal Kumar goes from Chennai City Police to the CB-CID. G. Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, has been transferred and posted as IG and Member-Secretary, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. Sanjay Kumar has been posted as IG, Modernisation.

Five Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police (DIG)-level officers have been promoted. Amit Kumar Singh and Ashwin M. Kotnis have been promoted without prejudice to their deputation to the Central services. V. Balakrishnan, DIG and Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai city, and R. Sudhakar, DIG, Madurai range, have been promoted and posted as IG, Central Zone, Tiruchi, and IG, West Zone, Coimbatore, respectively. Pradip Kumar, DIG, Salem range, has been promoted and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai city.

Z. Annie Vijaya, DIG, Tiruchi range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Modernisation, Chennai, and A. Radhika has been posted as DIG, Tiruchi. Similarly, B. Shamoondeswari, DIG, Kancheepuram, has been shifted and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Chennai City Police, and M. Sathiya Priya has been posted as DIG, Kancheepuram.

A.G. Babu has been posted as DIG, Vellore range, and Praveen Kumar Abinapu, DIG, Tirunelveli range, who was recently shifted to DVAC, has been retained in the previous post now.

K. Ejilearasanne has been transferred from the Chennai City Police and posted as DIG, Armed Police, Chennai. C. Mageshwari has been posted as DIG, Salem. B. Vijyakumari has been posted as DIG, Dindigul range, while incumbent M.S. Muthusamy has been shifted to Coimbatore range. Rupesh Kumar Meena, DIG, Thanjavur, has been posted as DIG, CB-CID in Chennai.

Seven SP-level officers have been promoted as DIGs. Pravesh Kumar, SP, Dharmapuri district, has been promoted and posted as DIG, Thanjavur, and A. Saravanan, S. Xavier Dhanraj, Anil Kumar Giri, S. Prabakaran, A. Kayalvizhi and R. Chinnasamy have also been promoted.

Twelve more DIG-level officers posted in the Chennai City Police are: S. Rajendran, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, and R. Lalitha Lakshmi posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) East and South and (Traffic) North respectively.

Other officers posted in the city are Disha Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore; R. Shiva Prasad, DCP, Washermenpet; R. Karthikeyan, promoted and posted as DCP, Kilpauk; A. Pradeep, promoted and posted as DCP (Traffic), North, Chennai; N. Kumar as DCP (Traffic), South; E. Sundaravathanam as DCP, Madhavaram; S. Deepa Ganiger as DCP, Anna Nagar; G. Ramar as DCP, Modern Control Room; L. Balaji Saravanan as DCP, Headquarters; and P. Mahendran as DCP, Administration.