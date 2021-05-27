Tamil Nadu

Govt. doubles solatium for kin of journalists who die of COVID-19

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday doubled the compensation for family members of accredited journalists who die due to COVID-19 and made it ₹10 lakh.

The State government also increased the one-time incentive to journalists discharging duties during the pandemic from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, according to an official release.

Journalists who hold either accreditation cards that have been issued by the State government or press passes issued by their respective Collectors will be eligible for the benefits, the release added.

