GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. doctors want G.O. 354 implemented

Published - August 08, 2024 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors (LCC) has appealed to the Chief Minister to welcome and implement the Madras High Court verdict on the government order 354 for the welfare of government doctors “in the same manner, as he welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Kalaignar’s case for reservation for Arunthathiyar people”. 

LCC president S. Perumal Pillai pointed out that Mr. Karunanidhi had issued the GO 354 in 2009 for the welfare of government doctors based on the report of a working committee instituted by a one-man commission. The AIADMK government had quelled the government doctors’ protests when they demanded its implementation. 

The implementation had been upheld in various cases by the Madras High Court and Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Dr. Pillai pointed out.  

“A decent salary will motivate government doctors and help in improving their services. The salaries are an investment in public health and not an expenditure,” Dr. Pillai argued, adding that four MLAs had urged the government to take immediate steps to implement the order. 

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.