Govt. doctors want G.O. 354 implemented

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors (LCC) has appealed to the Chief Minister to welcome and implement the Madras High Court verdict on the government order 354 for the welfare of government doctors “in the same manner, as he welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Kalaignar’s case for reservation for Arunthathiyar people”.

LCC president S. Perumal Pillai pointed out that Mr. Karunanidhi had issued the GO 354 in 2009 for the welfare of government doctors based on the report of a working committee instituted by a one-man commission. The AIADMK government had quelled the government doctors’ protests when they demanded its implementation.

The implementation had been upheld in various cases by the Madras High Court and Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Dr. Pillai pointed out.

“A decent salary will motivate government doctors and help in improving their services. The salaries are an investment in public health and not an expenditure,” Dr. Pillai argued, adding that four MLAs had urged the government to take immediate steps to implement the order.