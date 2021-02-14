Govt. doctors to wear demand badges to work

Doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) have decided to wear “demand badges” to work, starting February 17, and stage an agitation in Chennai on February 28 to urge the State government to fulfil their long-pending demands immediately.
The association, at its State executive committee meeting on Saturday, decided to write to the State government to hold talks with representatives of FOGDA on the demands raised by government doctors on the basis of a Madras High Court order last year.
This will be followed by wearing of badges to work, sending their demands via email to the Chief Minister and an agitation, the association said in a release.
The doctors have been demanding implementation of pay band-4 at 12 years of service, passing of a Special Ordinance for 50% service quota in postgraduate medical education, conduct of transfer and promotion counselling in a transparent manner and rectifying the discrepancies in G.O, including restoring 600 posts of doctors.
FOGDA demanded that all announcements on grant of relief made during the pandemic should be implemented. Recruitment of doctors and medical staff to mini clinics should not be done on a contract basis but should be permanent posts through the Medical Services Recruitment Board by following reservation, the association said.
