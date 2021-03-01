Govt. doctors set to resume agitation

The Federation of Government Doctors Association has decided to resume its agitation to press for pay band 4 at 12 years of service, among other demands.
Association members said they had staged dharnas and a black badge demonstration, observed a hunger strike and suspended services. But they ended the protest on the Health Department’s assurance and in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they had risked their lives by treating COVID-19 patients, the government let them down, they said.
The government had announced a month’s incentive to COVID-19 frontline workers; a compensation of ₹2 lakh to doctors who contracted the infection; and ₹50 lakh to those who died of it. But it had not kept these promises, the Association said. Even the demand for a special ordinance to reserve 50% seats in postgraduate medical courses for service quota students had not been conceded, it said. The Association had demanded that the government conduct counselling for transfer and promotion in a transparent manner and restore the 600 doctor posts by correcting discrepancies in the government order.
The Association, which represents around 18,000 doctors, said it had been highlighting these demands for the past four years; though the Health Secretary had assured it of action, nothing materialised.
