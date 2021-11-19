Govt. doctors held for rape, molestation

Chennai

19 November 2021 01:23 IST

The city police have arrested two doctors for allegedly raping a woman doctor and molesting another.

The police said, S. Vetriselvan, 35, was arrested on a complaint from a woman doctor. She alleged that she was raped by him while staying in quarantine at a private hotel in T. Nagar during COVID-19 duty.

N. Mohanraj, 28, was arrested for allegedly molesting another woman doctor while she was staying at the same hotel during quarantine, a press release from commissioner’s office said.

