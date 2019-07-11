Govt. doctors blame career progression scheme for poor pay

It takes 20 years for a government doctor to earn a salary of over ₹one lakh a month, a result of Tamil Nadu implementing the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) in a diluted form, say doctors.

On Wednesday, 100 doctors from Vellore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chennai took leave from duty and observed one-day token fast at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital demanding the implementation of DACP as per the recommendations of a working group to review Government Order 354 and invoke the prospective clause.

DACP at the Central government and a few other States meant promotion and a pay hike for doctors at their 4th, 9th and 13th year of service. As per this, doctors on entering government service are posted as assistant surgeon with a pay of around ₹56,100. In the fourth year, they are promoted as senior surgeon with a hike of ₹10,000.

In the ninth year, they are promoted as civil surgeon with ₹10,000 hike. In the 13th year, they get a hike of ₹40,000 and promotion as chief civil surgeon, A. Ramalingam, convener of the Federation of Government Doctors Association said.

“DACP pay is given exclusively for government doctors. However, when the Tamil Nadu government implemented DACP in 2009, it fixed the promotion and pay hike at 15, 17 and 20 years of service, instead of four, nine and 13 years,” he said. “As a result, we cross the ₹one lakh salary per month after 20 years in service,” he added.

The doctors demanded that the State government bring in an ordinance for allotting 50% of postgraduate seats (specialities and superspecialities) for service quota candidates.

“With NEET, service quota was scrapped. Private candidates and those from other parts of the country are studying PG in Tamil Nadu. So long, the government was stating that if the two Bills seeking exemption from NEET are approved, it will bring back the 50% service quota. Now, with the Bills being rejected, the government should promulgate an ordinance in the Assembly,” he said.

Among other demands, the government doctors demanded conduct of counselling for service PGs and restructuring posts as per the patient load.