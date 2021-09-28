Tamil Nadu

Govt. doctors’ appeal to Chief Secretary

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 28 September 2021 01:53 IST
Updated: 28 September 2021 01:53 IST

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has reiterated their appeal for grant of pay band-4 at 12 years of service as per Government Order 354.

When compared to other States, speciality and super-speciality doctors of Tamil Nadu were paid ₹40,000 lesser than the MBBS doctors of other States, according to a press release.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...