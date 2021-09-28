Tamil NaduCHENNAI 28 September 2021 01:53 IST
Govt. doctors’ appeal to Chief Secretary
Updated: 28 September 2021 01:53 IST
The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has reiterated their appeal for grant of pay band-4 at 12 years of service as per Government Order 354.
When compared to other States, speciality and super-speciality doctors of Tamil Nadu were paid ₹40,000 lesser than the MBBS doctors of other States, according to a press release.
