Govt. doctors’ appeal to Chief Secretary

CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:53 IST

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has reiterated their appeal for grant of pay band-4 at 12 years of service as per Government Order 354.

When compared to other States, speciality and super-speciality doctors of Tamil Nadu were paid ₹40,000 lesser than the MBBS doctors of other States, according to a press release.

