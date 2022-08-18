Govt. dental college to launch screening programme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Dental College will launch a screening programme for students in Corporation, government and aided schools in Chennai shortly. The college officials will be releasing the schedule for the same, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Wednesday.

After inaugurating an exhibition for schoolchildren on the campus organised to celebrate the 69 th annual day of the college, the Minister said with Annamalai University in Chidambaram being taken over by the State government there were now two government dental colleges. The Government Dental College in the city was inaugurated on August 10, 1953.

The Minister and the Health Secretary plan to meet the Union Health Minister next week and urge the Centre to expedite the construction of AIIMS, Madurai. Since last year, 50 students of the college are being accommodated in Ramanathapuram government medical college, he pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government would seek permission of the Dental Council of India to admit 100 students next year in the under construction dental college in Pudukottai. According to him, 80% of the construction work had been completed.

The State government would take up the issue of creating medical colleges in the newly formed districts of Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet and Tirupattur and also in Kancheepuram. There is a proposal to build a college on the six-acre site at Egmore in Chennai under the purview of the Health Department, the Minister said.