Govt. constitutes town vending committee for Chennai

August 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted the Town Vending Committee for Chennai City Municipal Corporation with Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) as its chairperson.

The 15-member committee has been constituted under Section 22 of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2015.

GCC’s City Health Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Chief Engineer (General) are the ex-officio members of the panel. Traders’ association representative S. Nagabushanam, representatives from NGOs D. Shankar and A. Jegadeesan and representative from resident welfare associations T.K. Latha Flarence are also in the panel.

K. Monisha, S. Kannan, A. Jennifer, M. Balamurugan, S. Chitra and K. Balaraman, who were elected in the street vendors’ poll held in April, are also part of the committee.

