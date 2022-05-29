Govt. constitutes panel to select cine personality for Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award

It will be headed by veteran film director S.P. Muthuraman

The Tamil Nadu government has named veteran cine director S.P. Muthuraman as the chairperson of committee to select cine personality who could be given the Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award. Actor and president of South Indian Artistes’ Association Nasser and actor-cine director Karu. Palaniappan have been named members of the panel.

Last month, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan announced in the Assembly that a lifetime achievement award in the field of Tamil cinema named after late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi would be given to eminent personalities on the latter’s birth anniversary on June 3 every year. The award would also include a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and the Chief Minister would confer the award on the recipient every year.