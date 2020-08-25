Govt. colleges begin admissions

CHENNAI

25 August 2020 00:13 IST

Students will receive intimation through SMS, email from tomorrow

Students who have been allotted seats in government arts and science colleges will receive intimation through SMS and e-mail from Wednesday.

The process of preparing merit list of candidates in government arts and science colleges began on Monday. College officials will submit the list to their respective principals by Tuesday evening.

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Collegiate Education had to go for online counselling. Nearly 3.12 lakh candidates had applied for 95,000 seats in 109 government colleges in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Seat allotment

On Sunday, the department despatched soft copies of applications to the colleges.

On Monday, colleges began sorting the applications. Seat allotment would be based on the first choice opted by applicants in the form. Since a student could apply to all departments in a college, a soft copy of the application had been sent to all departments the student had applied. The officials must verify with other departments based on the choices the student had marked in the form.

“For instance, if a student had applied for Mathematics as a second choice and Physics as the first choice, we would verify with the Physics department if he had been allotted a seat. If not, we would allot him a seat in Mathematics department,” said a professor.

After drawing up the merit list based on community rotation, each department must hand over to the Principal who would countersign it. The students will start receiving information through SMS or by email on Wednesday from the head of the departments.

Two waiting lists

The colleges will draw up two waiting lists. Those who have not been selected in the first round would be called in the second round. In each college, the head of the department and two staff members have been deployed for the work.

Students under special category will have to pay the fee on August 28. From August 29 till September 4, students under general category must pay the fees. Candidate who have applied for a college in his own city can pay in person. Candidates who have been selected for a college in another town may pay the fee in the local college. The list of such students will be mailed to the college concerned based on which the admission will be completed, an official said.

The DCE had been conducting verification of certificates online.

However, in case, malpractice is detected during physical verification of the certificates, the college would cancel the admission of such candidates and the seat would be allotted to a student in the waiting list.