Govt. college teachers to upload e-lessons

Teachers in government arts and science colleges will soon upload their lectures online and via social media platforms.

Since April, batches of government college teachers have been participating in workshops on uploading course lectures and material. The first batch of 1,200 government engineering college teachers completed a two-day online workshop and around 200 video lessons are already on the Internet.

Next week, another 1,000 college teachers, this time from arts and science institutions, will participate in a two-day workshop. The Ministry of Human Resource Development project is funded by the World Bank.

Under the Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme, which is in the third phase, the Higher Education department is training students for competitive exams, enabling them to take computer-adaptive tests, for employment and for higher studies.

In view of the lockdown, the Directorate of Technical Education has been urging faculty members to provide online lessons and conduct webinars. Faculty have been taught to hold quiz programmes and online tests. The faculty would upload lessons through Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment (MOODLE).

“We are looking to introducing blended learning, where the students get used to online classes when physical classroom sessions are not possible,” an official explained.

On May 15 and 16, the training for government arts and science colleges will begin. An official said over 3,500 teachers had registered. The sessions would be conducted in batches of 1,000, the official said.

“We can only conduct classes for 1,000 persons at a time. In the April session, we had 1,200 faculty,” she said.

The programme had been initiated by the Coimbatore-based Government College of Technology, the Coimbatore Institute of Technology and the PSG College of Technology.