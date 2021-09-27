Govt. college principal ends 175-day protest

His 15-point charter highlighted the lack of facilities in the institution

Following the intervention of Education Minister A. Namassivayam, the principal of the Tagore Government Arts College has called off his 175-day sathyagraha, protesting the dearth of facilities at the institution.

TAC principal Sasi Kanta Dash had launched his unique protest over five months ago, refusing to use a chair at work until his 15-point charter of demands to improve infrastructure and long-pending promotion for lecturers at the institution were met.

Mr. Namassivayam, who was recently the chief guest at a function in the campus, came to know about this. The Minister met the principal and instructed the Director of Higher and Technical Education to resolve the issues.