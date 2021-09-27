Tamil Nadu

Govt. college principal ends 175-day protest

Following the intervention of Education Minister A. Namassivayam, the principal of the Tagore Government Arts College has called off his 175-day sathyagraha, protesting the dearth of facilities at the institution.

TAC principal Sasi Kanta Dash had launched his unique protest over five months ago, refusing to use a chair at work until his 15-point charter of demands to improve infrastructure and long-pending promotion for lecturers at the institution were met.

Mr. Namassivayam, who was recently the chief guest at a function in the campus, came to know about this. The Minister met the principal and instructed the Director of Higher and Technical Education to resolve the issues.


