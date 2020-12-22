Govt. cites official report for extending Pongal cash gift

CHENNAI

22 December 2020

‘Despite lockdown relaxations, normalcy has not returned’

The State government has cited an official report on the adverse impact of COVID-19 and the two cyclones, on the livelihood of the poor and the middle class, as reasons for its decision on extending cash support of ₹2,500 each, as part of the annual Pongal gift hamper.

In an order issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on Monday, the government, quoting a report of the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Sajjansingh R. Chavan, stated that even though lockdown relaxations were being made, normalcy had not returned.

As part of measures to revive the State’s economy, the Rangarajan Committee had recommended that the government extend one more round of cash support to families whose livelihood had been badly hit.

Hit by cyclones

The government also referred to how cyclones Nivar and Burevi had affected those residing in the coastal districts and the Cauvery delta, including workers and the fisherfolk, apart from hitting people in other districts.

As for the break up of different categories of ration cards in the State, the government said that as on December 19, there were 93,27,499 priority household (PHH) cards, which include old age pensioner (OAP) cards and Annapoorna (ANP) cards; 18,64,042 PHH Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards; 94,24,264 non-priority household (NPHH) cards and 18,923 cards for Sri Lankan refugees.

Besides, 3,75,235 sugar cards were expected to get converted into rice-drawing cards. Eventually, the total number of cards will be 2,10,09,963, the order added.