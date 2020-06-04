Govt. caps rates for COVID-19 treatment under CMCHIS

CHENNAI

04 June 2020

Recommendations of panel pertaining to private hospitals get nod

The State government has fixed package rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

A committee headed by the Health Secretary was formed to arrive at package rates for empanelled private hospitals under CMCHIS. The committee fixed the package rates to be granted to these hospitals by the government under the scheme, and submitted its report, outlining a few conditions. The government, after looking into the recommendations, gave its nod for the recommended rates, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said in a press release.

For asymptomatic persons and for those with mild symptoms, package rates for grade A1 and A2 category hospitals as well as grade A3 and A4 hospitals is ₹5,000 for a general ward. For an Intensive Care Unit with all facilities, the package rate is ₹10,000-₹15,000 for grade A1 and A2 hospitals, and ₹9,000-₹13,500 for grade A3 and A4 hospitals.

Under CMCHIS, hospitals are graded according to facilities such as the number of beds and specialists, officials said. The new announcement will apply to all persons already registered under CMCHIS. All empanelled private hospitals should reserve a minimum of 25% of their total beds for patients covered under CMCHIS and seeking treatment for COVID-19. Beneficiaries of the scheme can avail cashless treatment at these hospitals. Hospitals will lose their recognition under CMCHIS if found charging beyond the stipulated amount.

For information, and in case of complaints, people can contact toll free number 1800 425 3993, the release added.