Govt. can take call on thermal imaging cameras: HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday left it to the State government to consider the possibility of installing thermal imaging cameras in public places to identify those who could be potentially suffering from COVID-19 by examining their body temperatures.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy took the decision while disposing of a case filed by A.S. Bilal, who claimed that installing thermal cameras would help avoid the crowd that gathers while using handheld infrared thermometers.

Observing that it was a technical decision that had to be taken by experts after examining the pros and cons of thermal imaging cameras, besides it being a policy decision to be taken by the government, the judges refrained from issuing a positive direction.

They left it to the officials concerned to take an appropriate decision after examining the technical efficiency and economic feasibility of establishing such cameras, which the petitioner claimed to have been used in China, Australia and South Korea.