Govt. can consider extending 7.5% reservation in medical admissions to government aided school students too: Judge

The State government can include the students studying in government aided private schools in the 7.5% reservation given to government school students in medical admissions since a majority of the students in the aided schools were also from non-affluent families, a single judge of the Madras High Court has suggested.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar dismissed a writ petition filed by an aided school student, who could not obtain a medical seat, on the ground that the issue had already been decided in April this year by the then Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy who rejected the plea to extend the reservation.

However, he observed that despite the law laid down by the first Division Bench, it would be open to the government to revisit the issue of extending the reservation to government aided school students too. He said, there were many similarities between the students of government and aided schools in economic as well as social backwardness.

“The government schools may form a category of its own, however the same criteria can be invoked for the schools which are being aided fully by the State Government... However, it is purely a policy decision to be taken by the State Government. Therefore, this court’s observation can only be taken as a further aid to re visit the issue,” he wrote.

In April, the first Division Bench had rejected the plea to extend the reservation to government aided school students too on the ground that a commission appointed by the government itself had found that the government aided school students were placed in a better position than the government school students.