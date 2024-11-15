ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. bus crew suspended after driver slaps passenger in Tiruvannamalai

Updated - November 15, 2024 02:10 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The bus crew’s behaviour towards the passenger was highly unwarranted, a TNSTC official told The Hindu

The Hindu Bureau

An altercation broke out between a passenger and the crew of a TNSTC bus, following which the driver allegedly slapped the former, in Tiruvannamalai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tiruvannamalai, on Friday (November 15, 2024) suspended the crew of a government bus a day after its driver allegedly slapped a passenger who demanded balance for the money he had paid for his ticket, at Vengikkal village near the Collectorate in Tiruvannamalai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the TNSTC said, after an inquiry, suspension orders were issued by S. Gopalakrishnan, general manager, TNSTC (Tiruvannamalai), to the driver of the bus S. Venkatesan and conductor V. Kandan.

When the bus, which travels on route 715 between Tirupur and Vellore town via Tiruvannamalai, halted at the Tangedco bus stop in Vengikkal village at around 8.15 a.m. on Thursday (November 14, 2024), a passenger, who got down from the bus, asked for the balance for the ticket he had brought from the bus conductor. The passenger had handed him a ₹100 note for a ₹13 bus ticket, and he had been told to get the change when he got down at his destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the conductor allegedly ignored his request and the bus started moving. The passenger immediately got on a two-wheeler that belonged to his friend and followed the bus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He managed to stop the bus at Thendral Nagar. An altercation broke out between the passenger and the bus crew, during which the driver Venkatesan allegedly slapped the passenger.

A purported video of the attack went viral on social media. “Their (the bus crew’s) behaviour was highly unwarranted. They did not report the incident to the higher-ups, which was against the rules. Also, the incident resulted in traffic jams and public inconvenience. So, they were suspended,” a TNSTC official told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US