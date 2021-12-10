TNSTC bus conductor held for harassing woman passenger in Villupuram district

Police said the conductor began sexually harassing the 21-year-old after all other passengers had disembarked; the conductor and driver of the bus have been suspended

The Kaanai police on Friday arrested a TNSTC town bus conductor for allegedly sexually harassing a female passenger. The arrested conductor, Silambarasan, and the driver of the bus Anbu Selvan, were suspended from service by Collector D. Mohan.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman complainant boarded the TNSTC town bus from Villupuram to Kothamangalam on Thursday night. When the bus neared Perumbakkam, Silambarasan started harassing the woman after other passengers had alighted at previous bus stops.

The woman got down from the bus at Konur and, along with her husband, lodged a complaint at the Kaanai police station. The conductor was arrested on Friday morning. The Collector ordered the immediate suspension of Silambarasan and the bus driver Anbu Selvan. Further investigations are on.