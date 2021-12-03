Govt. bodies told to use DigiLocker

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 00:57 IST

The State government has directed all the government departments and their subordinate agencies to adopt DigiLocker system to provide access to digital documents to citizens.

According to a government order issued by Tamil Nadu IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal, they shall integrate all existing, ongoing and future software applications with DigiLocker and register themselves as an issuer or a requester or both as required.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Director of e-governance and CEO of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency will provide necessary support to the government departments, public sector units, educational institutions and other agencies to adopt DigiLocker.

