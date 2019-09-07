Govt. backs producers’ demand for online sale of film tickets

Consenting to the long-pending demand of the Tamil film industry, State Information and Broadcasting Minister Kadambur Raju on Friday said movie tickets in all 977 theatres in Tamil Nadu will be sold online and tracked.

Mr. Raju made the announcement after a consultation with members of the Producers Council’s committee who have been handling its affairs under a special officer.

“We haven’t decided to do this based on a complaint. It is just an easier way to track the ticket sales. This will also encourage fans to book tickets online and will be regularised in a step-by-step manner,” he said. The council has maintained that online sale of movie tickets across Tamil Nadu in theatres is the only panacea to fix salaries of actors in a reliable manner.

While leading distributors in the State have always welcomed it, the implementation of the policy, especially during release of films of major stars, is left much to be desired as theatres continued to sell tickets at exorbitant rates. Producers Council’s senior member Bharathiraaja said the State government is exhibiting ‘modern thinking’ to improve transparency in the film exhibition business.

Mr. Raju said the decision to create infrastructure could also lead to reduction of service charges levied by theatres. The State government will explore the possibility of regularising prices of food and beverages too, he said.