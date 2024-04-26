ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. asks people to donate records, rare objects on freedom struggle for museum in Chennai

April 26, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has invited people to donate rare objects to the museum it is establishing in the Humayun Mahal in Chennai to showcase the contribution of the Tamils to the freedom struggle.

The Humayun Mahal, a heritage building at Chepauk, has been identified for locating the museum that will spread over 80,000 square feet.

Members of the public are requested to donate objects such as records, manuscripts, newspapers (of that time), jail tokens, ‘charkas’, copper plates, INA uniforms, INA postal stamps and currencies to the museum proposed in Chennai or to the 23 district museums, says an official release from the Commissioner of Museums.

Acknowledgement and certificates will be given to the donors by the Commissioner of Museums. “If any rare object is displayed in this museum, the name of the donor will also be mentioned,” the release says.

In his speech on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that a museum would be established to commemorate Tamil Nadu’s sacrifices in the freedom struggle.

