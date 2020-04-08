Tamil Nadu

Govt. asks corporates to donate to CMPRF

Donations to be considered CSR expense

In the light of the Centre’s clarification that funds contributed by private companies to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) can be considered as CSR funds, the Tamil Nadu government has called upon corporates to donate generously to CMPRF.

An official release issued on Wednesday evening referred to the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in this regard, on March 23.

It also referred to the order of the National Disaster Management Authority on March 24, which stated that funds received by CMPRF, between March 24 and June 30, could be used for COVID-19-related expenses, such as establishing quarantine units, acquiring medical equipment, public health infrastructure and providing dry ration.

“Major corporates and other companies could contribute generously towards the CMPRF for efficient actions of the State government to fight COVID-19,” it added.

