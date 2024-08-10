Govt. arts college guest lecturers go on hunger strike

Hundreds of guest lecturers from government arts and science colleges went on a hunger strike for seven hours in the city demanding that the government implement its order no. 56 and make them permanent staff.

The protestors wanted the higher education department to implement the Madras High Court verdict that the government should pay each guest lecturer ₹50,000 as salary for 12 months and the arrears due to them from the year 2019.

The teachers wanted the Teachers Recruitment Board to conduct the test considering the work experience of senior teachers and pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to teachers who died in harness. The teachers also demanded that they be provided benefits such as provident fund, ESI, and welfare benefits for persons with disability. The protest was called by Government Arts College Guest Lecturers Coordinating Committee.