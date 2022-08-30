Govt. appeals against order restraining TNERC from finalising tariff petitions

A Single Bench had ruled that a decision can be taken only after a legal member is added to the commission

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 30, 2022 20:55 IST

A Division Bench will continue to hear the arguments on September 1. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK R

The State government has preferred an appeal before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against a Single Bench order that had restrained the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) from passing final orders on the electricity tariff petitions, filed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco)/Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco)/State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), till a legal member is appointed to the commission.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Srimathy will continue to hear the arguments on September 1. A Single Bench of the court while disposing of a batch of petitions restrained TNERC from passing final orders on the tariff petitions.

The Single Bench had said that the present proceedings could go on and everything could be finalised by the current TNERC except for the formal declaration of orders on the tariff petitions.

The Single Bench said the moment the appointment of the legal member was notified, the TNERC was free to formally dispose of the tariff petitions. The restraint order of the court would operate till then and not a moment thereafter, the Single Bench had observed.

