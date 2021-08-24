Tamil Nadu government announces ₹100-crore urban jobs scheme

CHENNAI

24 August 2021 19:16 IST

The urban employment scheme will be on the lines of MGNREGS, to improve livelihood of urban poor.

The Tamil Nadu government will implement an urban employment scheme on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at a cost of ₹100 crore to improve the livelihood of urban poor, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“In the current year, it will be implemented in two zones in Greater Chennai Corporation, one zone each in other Municipal Corporations, one municipality each in under the seven Regional Directorate of Municipal Administration and one town panchayat each in 37 districts,” the Minister said while replying to the debate on demands for grants for his department.

Growing urbanisation

Mr. Nehru said, unlike other States, the urban population in Tamil Nadu was growing fast and it would reach 60% of the total population by 2036. A total of four crore people are now living in urban areas, accounting for 53% of the total population.

Mr. Nehru added that as announced in the State budget, the government would implement the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. “Infrastructure including community hall, markets, modern libraries will be created in municipalities and town panchayats,” he said.