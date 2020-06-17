Govt. allows more essential services

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed limited functioning of banks, prepaid taxis and autorickshaws and IT/ITES services, among others, subject to conditions, during the ‘complete lockdown’ in Chennai and parts of its neighbouring districts from June 19 to 30. Previously, banks had been permitted to function with 33% staff only on June 29 and 30.

Besides, if workers are staying within the premises of industries, they need not undergo RT-PCR testing.

Headquarters of banks and financial institutions are permitted to function with minimal staff. “From June 20 to June 26 [in addition to June 29 and 30], the bank branches with minimal staff may function from 10 am and 2 pm for cash transactions relating to distributors and retail dealers of essential items viz., petroleum products and LPG. No direct services to the public are permitted,” a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said. Vehicles carrying LPG cylinders would also be allowed.

A senior official told The Hindu that certain doubts persisted even after a G.O. regarding the complete lockdown was issued and hence this G.O. was issued on Wednesday.

Prepaid autorickshaws, taxis and private vehicles would be permitted to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports,. “For this purpose, the e-pass issued to the passengers by the TNeGA would suffice,” the G.O clarified. “E-passes will be issued by the Industries Department to the managerial and supervisory categories of the Industries for movement in and out of Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate areas and other areas enforcing lockdown to their industrial units. These E-passes will be valid for the entire period of lockdown. These E-passes should be used properly.”

Seaports would be permitted to handle cargo for essential commodities, medical equipment and other medical services with minimal staff.

LPG/petroleum tankers, trucks carrying LPG cylinders, lubricants and other petroleum products carrying such essential items will be permitted without hindrance, it said. Further, LPG cylinder delivery personnel, attendants in petrol pumps, drivers transporting petroleum & petroleum products and contract labour working in oil companies will be permitted to travel from their home to work spots during the lockdown period provided they carry their ID Cards/ authorization letter given by the oil companies and gas agencies. Vehicles for milk distribution and drinking water supply will be permitted, it added.