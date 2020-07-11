Tamil Nadu

Govt. allows 50% staff in Chennai IT/ITeS firms

‘90% employees must commute through company-arranged transport’

The State government on Friday modified its earlier orders and allowed 50% staff in IT/ITeS firms located within Chennai police limits to work on their company premises.

However, 90% of the employees must commute through company-arranged transport facilities, from July 13, in such a case,

A government order (G.O.) issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Friday stated that IT/ITeS companies were permitted to work with 50% employee strength, on their work premises, subject to the condition that 90% of the employees going to [their] workplace use company-arranged common transport facilities.

“However, IT/ITeS companies should encourage their employees to work from home,” the statement added.

