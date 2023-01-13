Govt. accepts recommendation that water connections should be metered in a phased manner

January 13, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has accepted the recommendation of the Sixth State Finance Commission that all house connections in urban local bodies (ULBs) should be metered in a phased manner for water charges, and that high-cost residential and commercial establishments should be targeted initially.

However, it has not accepted the Commission’s recommendation that water consumption charges should be at least doubled, and that the minimum charge should be ₹100 per month per dwelling unit. It has also not accepted the recommendation that village panchayats should regularly increase water charges, which should be a minimum of ₹80 per month.

According to the explanatory memorandum on the action taken on the Sixth State Finance Commission’s recommendations, tabled in the Assembly by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the State government also did not accept the recommendation to introduce a slab system in rural local bodies for various types of houses, for transparent and non-discretionary levy of house tax.

The government also did not accept the recommendation that a betterment levy should be incorporated into the tax regime for all urban infrastructure works undertaken by the urban local bodies, and that such levies should also form part of the cost-benefit analysis for undertaking urban infrastructure projects.

It accepted the recommendation to levy and collect vacant land tax regularly and annually, instead of doing so only at the time of seeking/giving planning permission. Though it accepted that there should be no exemption to any entity from tax and non-tax levies of local bodies, the government decided to go in for a case-by-case consideration.

The State government also deferred a decision on another recommendation to suitably amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994 to permit classification of peri-urban villages based on population and proximity to ULBs, and to collect house tax at rates on par with the adjacent ULBs.

To a recommendation that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department/temples should meet at least 50% of the cost incurred on the provision of civil services, even for non-notified festivals, the State government said, “As provision of the civic amenities is the primary duty of the local bodies, the recommendation is not accepted.”

It chose to continue with the existing practice and not accept the recommendation of the Commission that the bus stand fee should be revised immediately by at least 100%. It also accepted that there should be a complete ban on new installations of high-mast lights in rural local bodies, and that steps should be taken to decommission old high-mast lights in a phased manner.

A perusal of the explanatory memorandum on the action taken on the recommendations of the Sixth State Finance Commission shows that the State government has accepted most of them.

