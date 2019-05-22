Govt. accepts proposal to fill up 45 District Judge vacancies through promotions

The State government has accepted a proposal submitted by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court last month to promote 45 Senior Civil Judges in the State to the cadre of District Judges (Entry Level) with effect from the day they assume charge of the new posts.

According to a Government Order issued by the Public department, Senior Civil Judges C. Buvaneswari, R.K.P. Tamilarasi, K. Karunanithi, L.S. Sathiyamurthy, M. Ilangovan and 40 others now serving as Sub Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates across the State would henceforth be elevated to the post of District Judge.

The promotions would fill up 65% of vacancies in the post of District Judge on the basis of merit-cum-seniority. As per rules, the rest of 10% should be filled only on the basis of merit by conducting competitive examinations among in-service candidates and 25% should be filled through direct recruitment.

Though preliminary written examinations were also conducted on April 7 for direct recruitment of District Judges, not even a single candidate out of 3,562 applicants cleared the exams.