ADVERTISEMENT

Governor’s statement height of arrogance: Vaiko

April 07, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vaiko | Photo Credit: PTI

MDMK founder Vaiko termed that statement made by the Governor claiming that the protests against the Sterlite plant were foreign-funded as the “height of arrogance”.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said: “People will judge how much funds the Governor would receive from abroad to speak in support of Sterlite.” The Rajya Sabha MP also pointed out that 15 people had lost their lives protesting against Sterlite and that the courts have delivered judgments supporting the closure of the plant.

Strongly objecting to the comments made by the Governor, which he termed were unacceptable, Mr. Vaiko said: “The present Governor is Tamil Nadu’s curse. He should be expelled from our State.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US