Governor’s statement height of arrogance: Vaiko

April 07, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

MDMK founder Vaiko termed that statement made by the Governor claiming that the protests against the Sterlite plant were foreign-funded as the “height of arrogance”.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said: “People will judge how much funds the Governor would receive from abroad to speak in support of Sterlite.” The Rajya Sabha MP also pointed out that 15 people had lost their lives protesting against Sterlite and that the courts have delivered judgments supporting the closure of the plant.

Strongly objecting to the comments made by the Governor, which he termed were unacceptable, Mr. Vaiko said: “The present Governor is Tamil Nadu’s curse. He should be expelled from our State.”