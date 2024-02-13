ADVERTISEMENT

Governor’s speech disappointing: S Ramadoss

February 13, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss said the Governor’s speech read out in the Legislative Assembly was disappointing. 

It did not mention any schemes which would benefit the State and lacked vision, he said in a statement. 

Mr. Ramadoss said the speech has pointed out that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre to carry out caste-based census.  This shows the state government does not have any interest in safeguarding social justice and lacks clarity, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US