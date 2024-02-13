Governor’s speech disappointing: S Ramadoss

February 13, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK Founder S. Ramadoss said the Governor’s speech read out in the Legislative Assembly was disappointing.

It did not mention any schemes which would benefit the State and lacked vision, he said in a statement.

Mr. Ramadoss said the speech has pointed out that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre to carry out caste-based census. This shows the state government does not have any interest in safeguarding social justice and lacks clarity, he said.