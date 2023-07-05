Governors should refrain from meeting the press daily: Annamalai

July 05, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said Governors should remain apolitical and refrain from meeting the press every day, making statements about the government.

Replying to a question about Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan meeting the press regularly, he told journalists in Tindivanam that he would be the first man to be happy if Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi [also] met the press, which would expose the shortcomings of the ruling DMK government. However, he should not make political statements as it would set a wrong precedent, he added.

“I am very clear on this issue even though I am the State president of a party,” he said, adding: “The Governor should only do his duty. If required, Governors can come out with written statements once every six months or a year. I don’t want to make any comments about Governors of other States.”

There is a difference between the BJP making criticisms against the government and the Governor criticising the government. The Governor can make constructive criticism but meeting the press daily and making comments was not palatable and it would not be in consonance with the conventions and the gubernatorial post, he felt.

Mr. Annamalai said the ruling party was elected by the people and we, as the Opposition, can criticise the government. However, it would not be proper for a Governor to air his views.

CM’s silence

Mr. Annamalai also condemned the silence maintained by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that the State was not in a position to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. This government, he said, had let down farmers.

The statement of Mr. Shivakumar was too shocking since lakhs of hectares of agricultural land in Tamil Nadu would face a serious crisis in case the water was not available. Mr. Annamalai said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister had no right to make such statements since it was within the purview of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. “I am also shocked to see that Mr. Stalin has not condemned Mr. Shivakumar’s statement. The BJP would stage a black flag demonstration against Mr. Stalin on his return from the next meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru,” he said.

He said the State government should have preferred an appeal to the Cauvery Water Management Authority after Mr. Shivakumar had made the statement. Without doing this, the DMK was only staging a drama landing the farmers of the State in utter crisis, he said.

The Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had already made it clear on the floor of the House that Karnataka could not go ahead with its proposal to construct the dam without the permission of the lower riparian States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, he said.

Mr. Annamalai said the Chief Minister should have taken a delegation of 39 MPs from the State to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy Chief Minister over the Cauvery issue.