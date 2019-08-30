Governor’s Secretary cancels meeting with varsity faculty

Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor R. Rajagopal on Thursday cancelled a scheduled interaction with senior faculty members of Bharathidasan University (BDU), in the backdrop of apprehensions on protocol violation from some quarters on social media.

According to a section of the faculty, there was no precedent for a Governor’s Secretary convening a formal meeting of teaching faculty. So far, such meetings had been convened only by the Governor in his capacity as the Chancellor, the Education Minister as Pro-Chancellor, and the Education Secretary, who was an ex-officio member of the Syndicate, a senior professor said.

A circular sent out by University Registrar K. Gopinath through email after office hours on Wednesday stated that the special meeting will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Thursday and that all staff members were expected to come dressed in “pleasing attire”. The mention of a dress code too did not go down well with the faculty members.

Another section of the faculty, however, felt there was nothing wrong in an official holding the rank of Additional Chief Secretary chairing a discussion with the university faculties, under the instructions of the Chancellor and Governor. The rank of Additional Chief Secretary being above that of the Higher Education Secretary, there was technically no flaw in the Governor's Secretary holding the meeting, a former Vice-Chancellor said. Dismissing the apprehensions as unwarranted, Bharathidasan University Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said it was he who had invited Mr. Rajagopal to the university on knowing that the latter was here on a private visit. “The matter is being blown out of proportion unnecessarily. The meeting was cancelled due to the negative opinions expressed in certain quarters,” the V-C said.

According to sources, the Governor's Office is playing an effective role in setting right discrepancies in the functioning of universities. “The Governor's Office is now proactive, much to the relief of the teaching community, researchers and students. There have been several instances of the Governor’s Office promptly resolving long-pending grievances of faculties, researchers and students,” another professor said.