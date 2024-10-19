Governor’s reasons for rejecting CM’s recommendation on release of life convict not convincing, says Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has not given convincing reasons for rejecting a recommendation made by the State Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, for premature release of a life convict, the Madras High Court has said.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam quashed a Government Order (G.O.) issued on March 20, 2024 refusing to release the life convict, for want of Governor’s nod, and ordered reconsideration of the decision. The orders were passed on a writ petition filed by P. Veera Bharathi, who was convicted for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in 1999 and has been incarcerated since then. However, his co-convict Ilango alias P. Murugan was released on March 6 this year.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah told the court that the State government had taken a decision in August 2023 for the premature release of life convicts who had undergone more than 14 years of sentence and laid down the eligibility criteria. A State-level committee was constituted to identify the convicts who fulfilled the criteria, and it recommended a list of names, which included that of the writ petitioner. The recommendation was approved by the Home Secretary, Law Secretary, and the Chief Secretary.

On further circulation of the file, it was approved by Law Minister S. Regupathy and then by the Chief Minister. However, the Governor dissented with the view taken by all of them on the ground that the petitioner was a paedophile convicted for raping a minor girl. Since the Governor refused to approve the recommendation, the government had no choice but to issue the March 20 G.O., under challenge, Mr. Jinnah said. After recording his submissions, the judges said they were not convinced with the Governor’s reasoning.

Authoring the verdict, the senior judge in the Bench pointed out that the writ petitioner had already undergone more than two decades of imprisonment for the offence. He also highlighted that the trial court had actually imposed the death sentence on the petitioner in 1999.

However, on appeal, the High Court modified the punishment to a life sentence in August 2000 after observing: “Who has actually murdered the girl has therefore remained a mystery. Again, it cannot be said as to which accused has played what part.”

The Bench, led by Justice Subramaniam, said: “When such a finding is the reason for the reduction of the sentence, we are of the considered opinion that the opinion formed by the Hon’ble Governor may not be wholly relevant with reference to the commission of offence by the petitioner in the present case.”

It went on to state: “It would be insufficient to merely reject an application for premature release on the ground that the offence committed is heinous in nature... We are not convinced with the decision taken by the Hon’ble Governor disapproving the recommendation of the State Committee.”

The Divsion Bench remanded the matter to the government for re-circulating the file and taking a decision afresh on merits and in accordance with law.

