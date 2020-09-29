Governor’s nominee resigns from BU syndicate

The Governor-Chancellor’s nominee to the Bharathiar University syndicate and Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president P. Kanagasabapathi has resigned from his syndicate membership.

Sources confirmed to The Hindu that Mr. Kanagasabapathi resigned a few days ago after he was asked to do so.

His resignation comes more than a fortnight after Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit renominated him to the syndicate.

Mr. Kanagasabapathi’s renomination became an issue as sections of the academic community took objection to him being a State-level office-bearer of a political party.

That Mr. Kanagasabapathi participated in the syndicate meeting that granted delayed approval to a few colleges to start new courses did not help matters either.

Mr. Kanagasabapathi‘s role in the syndicate meeting, coupled with the objections to his nomination, could have led to the resignation, sources in the academic community said.

Mr. Kanagasabapathi could not be reached for comments.