Governor’s nod sought to file complaint against CM, others

CHENNAI

06 April 2021 01:07 IST

They alienated government property, alleges DMK in a memorandum

The DMK on Monday requested Governor Banwarilal Purohit to accord permission to register a criminal complaint against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar and other officials for alleged alienation of a government property by abusing official position.

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi, in a memorandum to the Governor, alleged that there was a criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Mr. Bharathi said 10.5 acres of government land in Koyambedu village, Chennai, was alienated in favour of Baashyam Constructions Pvt. Ltd. at the rate of ₹12,500 per sq.ft.

G.O. in a hurry

According to him, the government order for alienation of land was passed in a hurry, on February 8, when the model code of conduct was looming in view of the Assembly election. “There was no need for a government, which was in the last few days in office, to issue an order to alienate prime property. The timing of the order was that the beneficiaries could get the land before a new government assumed office,” he alleged.

Mr. Bharathi said the order allowing Bashyam Constructions to get CMDA approval and planning permission was a gross violation of RSO 24.

“The legal opinion obtained clearing the alienation prima facie is untenable and appears to be obtained under pressure,” he alleged.

Mr. Bharathi described as “spurious” the claim of the G.O. that the company could bring in an investment to the tune of ₹1,575 crore and generate 7,500 jobs as it had planned to construct residential complexes.

Alleging that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister had entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Baashyam Constructions, Mr. Bharathi requested the Governor to register a complaint against them.