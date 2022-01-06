Governor’s address unsatisfactory: Ramadoss

CHENNAI

06 January 2022 01:05 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said Governor R.N. Ravi’s address in the State Assembly did not feature any special schemes or provide exemption from NEET.

He said it is quite normal for people to expect new announcements regarding government schemes in the first address of the year and before the new State Government presents the Budget.

“Today, the parents and students in Tamil Nadu are thinking about one thing only: whether there will be an exemption from NEET for medical admissions. There is nothing about that in the Governor’s address. Entrance exam is not required for college admissions is the position of the State Government. It has also been mentioned that entrance exams will be opposed continuously. There is no use in this. The address should have included what the State Government was going to do to get Governor’s consent and Presidential assent,” he said.

