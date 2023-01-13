Governor’s address is disappointment to people: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

January 13, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Speaking on the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address (printed text taken on record) to the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday that the address was a disappointment to people who were expecting many welfare schemes from this government.

Mr. Palaniswami sought a higher flood relief of ₹30,000 an acre for farmers whose paddy crops had been affected recently. He questioned when the DMK government would increase the support price for paddy to ₹2,500 and for sugar cane to ₹4,000 as promised in the party’s election manifesto.

Mr. Palaniswami highlighted that vaccines for cattle were in short supply. He urged the government against increasing the life-span of buses and for their proper maintenance. He opposed attempts to transfer the proposed government college from Kudavasal in the Nanilam Assembly constituency to that of Tiruvarur.

As for the land acquisition by Neyveli Lignite Corporation, the former Chief Minister insisted that the government constitute a committee comprising the District Collector, MPs, MLAs and farmers, as promised earlier by the Labour Minister. He demanded that distribution of free dhotis and saris for the Pongal festival be completed soon.

DMK, AIADMK blame each other

When Mr. Palaniswami referred to media reports about seizure of cocaine in Ramanathapuram in November last year and also the banned substances in the same district in December last, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened to list the steps being taken to control trafficking of drugs and banned substances.

Mr. Stalin also took a dig at the AIADMK government by saying it was a common knowledge that a Minister in the previous government was raided in connection with gutkha. Gutkha peddling was rampant when the AIADMK was in power, he said.

